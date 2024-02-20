Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Giverny Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.44. 4,260,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $182.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

