Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 5,257 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Giverny Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 1.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,694,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $258.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,618,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

