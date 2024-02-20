Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $483,001,000. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. 3,513,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,736. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

