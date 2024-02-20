Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bank OZK worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. 562,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

