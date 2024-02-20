Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 5,496 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor makes up about 1.4% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.27% of Floor & Decor worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,995. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FND. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

