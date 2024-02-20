Giverny Capital Inc. Purchases 2,607 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,576. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

