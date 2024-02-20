Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 4.1% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $75,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,704 shares of company stock worth $54,562,781 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR stock traded up $34.00 on Tuesday, hitting $7,424.65. 8,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7,112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,435.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

