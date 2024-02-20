Giverny Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

CPRT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

