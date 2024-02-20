Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 283.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $35.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.