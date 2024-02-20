Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,749,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

