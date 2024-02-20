Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:GNK opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.17.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
