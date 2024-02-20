GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

