GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GNT stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.40.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
