GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GNT stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

