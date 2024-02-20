Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.78. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

