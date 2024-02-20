G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,403.18 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $3,403.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00074814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001820 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

