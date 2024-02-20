Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.79

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 155197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 721.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 674,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

