Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 415,234 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,068,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 415,234 shares during the period. F.N.B. comprises approximately 1.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $313,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after buying an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,493,000 after buying an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after buying an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

