Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,003 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 10.45% of Koppers worth $86,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 22.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after acquiring an additional 104,590 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,762. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Down 1.3 %

Koppers Increases Dividend

KOP traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

