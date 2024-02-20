Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,494,368 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,473,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494,368 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.88% of CNO Financial Group worth $129,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,135,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 529.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CNO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,542. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares in the company, valued at $829,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 12,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,478. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $59,455.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,209.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $764,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

