Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $103,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

EWBC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.43. 233,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,521. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.