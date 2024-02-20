Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.56% of The Ensign Group worth $239,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

