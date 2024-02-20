Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Wintrust Financial worth $88,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. 50,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

