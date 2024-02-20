Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $123.83 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,709 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $123,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. 213,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,118. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

