Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $107.97 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,585 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.70% of Landstar System worth $107,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, hitting $190.98. 61,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

