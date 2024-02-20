Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,399 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.83% of Southwest Gas worth $122,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. 196,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

