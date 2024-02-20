Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,708,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $211,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

OZK stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

