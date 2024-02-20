Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710,347 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $91,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. 6,296,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.