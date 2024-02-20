Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Bruker worth $139,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Bruker by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Bruker by 3,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. 249,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.