Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 247,774 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 247,774 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $143,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AYI stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $244.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

