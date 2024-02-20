Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,951,969 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951,969 shares during the period. Spire makes up 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Spire worth $198,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $23,032,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

