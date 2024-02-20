Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,488 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Merit Medical Systems worth $95,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 708,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 90,631 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,561. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

