Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,241,193 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 10.00% of Horace Mann Educators worth $119,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 983,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

