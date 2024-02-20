FS Credit Opportunities Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 557,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

