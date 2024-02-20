Frontier Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 6.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEMV. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 363,062 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

