Frontier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM)

Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 7.55% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:OAEM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. 1,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,828. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.

About OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

