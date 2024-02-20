Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 7,298 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,675,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,901,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 946,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,812. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

