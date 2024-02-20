Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. 890,761 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

