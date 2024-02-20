Frontier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MGMT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.