Frontier Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Frontier Asset Management LLC cut its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $83.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

