Frontier Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF comprises 3.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 106.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

TPHD stock remained flat at $33.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

