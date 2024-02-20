Frontier Asset Management LLC Buys 7,808 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after buying an additional 702,393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 502,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

