Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,835,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 33,180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $553,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,207,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

