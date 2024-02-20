Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.56

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 20615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.