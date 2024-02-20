Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 257,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 176,037 shares.The stock last traded at $99.39 and had previously closed at $100.28.

Several analysts recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

