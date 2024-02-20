Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $69.87

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.87, but opened at $71.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 424 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
See Also
