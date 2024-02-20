Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $69.87

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.87, but opened at $71.61. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 424 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,581,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

