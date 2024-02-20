Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 4.3% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.87.

Shares of LULU traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.96. The company had a trading volume of 669,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

