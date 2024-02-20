Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. Matson comprises approximately 2.0% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 24,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Matson by 94.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.56. 168,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.