Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 175.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,844 shares during the quarter. Euronav makes up about 3.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 156.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 3,153,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,774. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

