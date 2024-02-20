Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 73,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 341.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 385.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $14,115,000.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

