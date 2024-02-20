FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.53.

FMC Trading Up 1.2 %

FMC stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

